Let the snow sports commence.

Day 23 - Keith was able to get out his snowboard and headed for the slopes behind the house - amazing the snowboarding opportunities when you are only 2 inches tall. Making the most of the weather conditions - thaw is on the horizon. PhotoNinja was documenting for her daily community report. Keith offered a wee joke to lighten the mood:

"What is a snowboarder's favourite game?

Ice Spy with my little eye... " Boom, Boom!