The early bird catches the treasure.

Day 25 - PhotoNinja was out for her morning walk and came upon Derek the Detectorist, who was beavering away looking for gold. When asked about his haul so far, Derek replied, "Apart from the sunken shopping trolley, I have rescued a spoon, a silver chalice (that's a wine glass to you and me), and a 2 bob bit (that's 10 pence to you and me). I heard the other day that an ancient curling stone had been found in one of the lakes, so I am ever hopeful of finding another piece of history. However, in the meantime I might need to call ASDA and let then know about their trolley!" Keep searching Derek, you never know what lies beneath.