To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.

Day 26 - Whilst out for her daily walk PhotoNinja stopped to have a chat with Norma as she worked away in her garden trying to clear away some of the frost and snow around her Spring bulbs that are starting to appear. "Between the wintry weather and the pandemic, everything is in a state of turmoil at the moment, so I thought I'd get out into the garden and start to bring some order back into things," Norma told PhotoNinja. Sounds like a good plan Norma and some nice self care. PhotoNinja asked Norma if she was taking gardening commissions as her own jungle was a bit unruly!