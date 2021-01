And now over to Bjorn with the weather.

Day 28 - PhotoNinja enjoyed catching up with her colleagues at the news studio - made a nice change from Zoom and Teams meetings. Unfortunately despite the odd bright spell, the outlook is still cold, wet, snowy and icy. Hopefully brighter weather is on the way. Bjorn offered these wise words from Billy Connolly, "There are 2 seasons in Scotland: June and winter." How true!!! Lol .