Homeschooling - enough I say!

Annemarie had to get out of the house and took all the kids down to the local park. "If I had to log on to one more classroom hub this afternoon, I think I would have cried!" exclaimed Annemarie, "Between the hubs and the volcano experiment which as you can see is all over me, I had to throw in the towel." Play is a good learning option too!! Hope next week is better Annemarie!