I need a break. by wag864
I need a break.

Day 38 - Another lockdown weekend and again nowhere to go. Time to make the most of time away from work: so sit down, relax and catch up on some reading. Sometimes we just need a break. Stay safe everyone.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Kas

@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a keyworker in the health sector drained a lot of my energy and...
