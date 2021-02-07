Sign up
304 / 365
I need a break.
Day 38 - Another lockdown weekend and again nowhere to go. Time to make the most of time away from work: so sit down, relax and catch up on some reading. Sometimes we just need a break. Stay safe everyone.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a keyworker in the health sector drained a lot of my energy and...
1142
photos
78
followers
60
following
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
106
299
300
107
301
302
303
304
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th February 2021 1:34am
Tags
toys
,
minifigures
,
lockdown
,
legokeyworkers
,
legostories
,
legolife
,
legolockdown
