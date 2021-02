Artsy lego lockdown #3

Day 41 - Another day in the ER. Phil and Pete met in the ER - you could say it was an unexpected and unplanned socially distant visit. An opportunity to exchange DIY stories and the subsequent mishaps as a result of not securing the ladder (Phil) and not using a ladder but standing on the back of a chair (Pete). Some serious lessons being learned during lockdown. Take care guys - and secure that equipment the next time.