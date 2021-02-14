Previous
Artsy Lockdown #7 - Meet the Heroes by wag864
311 / 365

So, this is the last artsy lockdown for this series this week - and a tribute to all the nameless and faceless medical, nursing and healthcare teams that we are relying on to help us all stay well. I have family who work in healthcare and I worry about them constantly. I work in healthcare myself and I worry about the people in my care, keeping them safe, but also keeping my own family safe at the same time. As do tens of thousands of nameless and faceless keyworkers both near and far.
Thank you so very much for stopping by this week, and for taking the time to comment and fav.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This was a very well done! You have got to put this into a book! People will enjoy it. I mean it. =)
February 14th, 2021  
