Artsy Lockdown #7 - Meet the Heroes

So, this is the last artsy lockdown for this series this week - and a tribute to all the nameless and faceless medical, nursing and healthcare teams that we are relying on to help us all stay well. I have family who work in healthcare and I worry about them constantly. I work in healthcare myself and I worry about the people in my care, keeping them safe, but also keeping my own family safe at the same time. As do tens of thousands of nameless and faceless keyworkers both near and far.

Thank you so very much for stopping by this week, and for taking the time to comment and fav.