Time for a break by wag864
Time for a break

Another recreation of the cast getting together and enjoying some takeaway. Not perfect - but you get the general idea. Amazing what you can do with Lego and some imagination!
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is so cool!
