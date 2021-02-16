Sign up
313 / 365
Time for a break
Another recreation of the cast getting together and enjoying some takeaway. Not perfect - but you get the general idea. Amazing what you can do with Lego and some imagination!
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
0
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
1155
photos
79
followers
61
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
109
110
309
111
310
311
312
313
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Tags
toys
,
minifigures
,
legostories
,
legolife
,
legolockdown
,
legobbt
,
lego365
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is so cool!
February 16th, 2021
