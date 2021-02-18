Previous
One Small Step by wag864
One Small Step

Day 49 - Lego cast watching Fruitloops on his first spacewalk. (Another Big Bang Theory inspired Lego shoot.)
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
