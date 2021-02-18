Sign up
One Small Step
Day 49 - Lego cast watching Fruitloops on his first spacewalk. (Another Big Bang Theory inspired Lego shoot.)
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
1157
photos
79
followers
61
following
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th February 2021 5:19pm
Tags
minifigures
legostories
legolife
legolockdown
