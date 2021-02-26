Time to burn that fat.

Day 57 - PhotoNinja has had a tough and busy week, and took time out to relax and join her online Zumba class. It's been an exciting week getting to wander the TV studios and see first hand the shows getting back into filming and finding ways to deal with the pandemic. However, journalists, like everyone, need some time off and some down time.

Looking forward to a new re-energised PhotoNinja for the next LegoLockdown series. Have a great Friday everyone. Spin those records, find those dance moves, and have some fun.