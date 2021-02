Lego Goes Street.

Day 59 - PhotoNinja took to the streets of Glasgow for some photo journalism this week. Not much happening along Sauchiehall Street, except for some cyclists heading to work. Sadly too many closed shops. Hopefully the next time she gets to wander along Sauchie, the shops will be open again and retail life will be returning to the city. Like everyone, PhotoNinja is missing being amongst the hubbub of city life and walking and wandering, whilst people watching.