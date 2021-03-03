We Are Open ... ish.

Day 62 - PhotoNinja caught some of the action around the takeaway food shops, noticing all the precautions put in place with window screens and outside collection points. Some businesses have been able to adapt and diversify to keep their businesses going. Where possible, shopping locally really can make a difference to your community in these really difficult times. Hospitality has taken a beating this past year - and local venues really do need all our support. Hopefully Ted and Nancy managed to pick up some tasty bites for their lunch and dinner.