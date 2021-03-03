Previous
Next
We Are Open ... ish. by wag864
327 / 365

We Are Open ... ish.

Day 62 - PhotoNinja caught some of the action around the takeaway food shops, noticing all the precautions put in place with window screens and outside collection points. Some businesses have been able to adapt and diversify to keep their businesses going. Where possible, shopping locally really can make a difference to your community in these really difficult times. Hospitality has taken a beating this past year - and local venues really do need all our support. Hopefully Ted and Nancy managed to pick up some tasty bites for their lunch and dinner.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Kas

ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise