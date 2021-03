Legolympics day 2. The Hills are Alive.

Day 67 - Andy and Sandy downloaded their Legolympics app and headed off up the local hills to increase their step count and hopefully get a reasonable way up the leadership board. However, their orientation skills hadn't improved much since their climb up Tinto earlier in the year, and as a result they ended up in the cycle lane by accident. "Look at the map and the signposts boys! The clues are all there".