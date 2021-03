Legolympics - day 3. Row, row, row your boat.

Day 68 - PhotoNinja's friend Fiona is currently spending some time down at Port Lockroy, Antarctica, helping out at the research base, studying the environmental impact of global warming. Fiona received an email from PhotoNinja about the Legolympics and decided to join in on the fun from the other side of the world. Once the app was downloaded, she grabbed her canoe and headed out across the bay on a glorious sunset paddle. #letsgetmovingagain