Legolympics Cycling Event. by wag864
Legolympics Cycling Event.

Day 70 - Rena, Tina and Lena all decided to take part in the week long Legolympics. Living on Rothesay gave them a great cycle route without having to worry about too many tourists and follow all the social distancing guidelines. PhotoNinja managed to get a special press pass to head across the water to catch the cyclists on their cycle run around the island. The Legolympics have really taken off this week, thanks to social media and all the retweets. Some positive social media interaction for a change. #legolife #legostories #legolympics
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love your setup here and love those rhyming names!
March 11th, 2021  
