This is Ecuador calling, do you read me, over?

Day 78 - Sandra managed to get her satellite link working and contacted Reece and his team who specialise in the study of rare prehistoric animals. As you can see Reece is in shock at the discovery and the potential impact this will have. The plans are underway to transport the priceless cargo down to Reece and his team, and Sandra will make sure that she and her team act swiftly and safely. Reece is incredibly excited and can't wait to welcome the find to his research lab.