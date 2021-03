Captain, my captain.

Day 82 - Careers week continued with a presentation from Captains Sylvia and Bjorn and aircraft engineer Ralph. It was tough following on from Melinda and the fire crew, but the delights of the sights of the world waiting to be explored brought forth a lot of questions and interest. Ralph was able to extol the benefits of a career in engineering and arranged a side trip to the local airport for some seniors to see the work in action.