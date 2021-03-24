Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft.

Day 83 - Well, the next career sales pitch up in the week long presentations was Alfie and Howie from the UK Space Agency. They brought along one of their planet rovers and a few of the soil collection robots to highlight all the diverse programmes that are available within the sector. "Not everyone can be an astronaut," said Alfie, "but there are many incredibly important roles that enable any space exploration possible, and without which space exploration would be stranded on planet Earth." There was great excitement in the room and many questions exploring type of qualifications needed. Successful presentation indeed. (How many of you are singing away and can't get that out your head, mmm???)