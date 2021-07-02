Previous
It was this big, I’m telling you! by wag864
Photo 420

It was this big, I’m telling you!

Frank tried to convince Phoebe that the one that got away was worth bragging about! Phoebe’s heard it all before! She spent the day chatting with her fellow staycationers and had a great time! Next time Frank, next time.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Kas

ace
@wag864
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Set up so realistically. =)
July 1st, 2021  
