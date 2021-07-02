Sign up
Photo 420
It was this big, I’m telling you!
Frank tried to convince Phoebe that the one that got away was worth bragging about! Phoebe’s heard it all before! She spent the day chatting with her fellow staycationers and had a great time! Next time Frank, next time.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Kas
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a health professional drained a lot of my energy and I struggled to...
Tags
lego
,
legostories
,
legolife
,
legolockdown
,
lego365
,
legoart
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Set up so realistically. =)
July 1st, 2021
