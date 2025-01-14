Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Looking Up
Practise with a new lens and using a treat to get Eevee to look at the camera. After a while in the cold can't feel my fingers no more.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Carolyn
@wagxwhimsy
Welcome to my little corner of the world where pets, play, and photography collide! I want to capture the unique personalities of furry (and...
