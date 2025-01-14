Previous
Looking Up by wagxwhimsy
6 / 365

Looking Up

Practise with a new lens and using a treat to get Eevee to look at the camera. After a while in the cold can't feel my fingers no more.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Carolyn

@wagxwhimsy
Welcome to my little corner of the world where pets, play, and photography collide! I want to capture the unique personalities of furry (and...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact