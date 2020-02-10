Sign up
High and Dry
Common occurrence on the West Coast of Hayling Island after a gale force storm.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF5
Taken
10th February 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
boat
,
on
,
shore
JackieR
ace
Oh dear, that's going to be expensive!!
February 10th, 2020
