15 / 365
Dish of the day
Had some assistance from a couple of Sous Chef’s. Not sure that they grasped the concept of Cauliflower Cheese.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
1
2
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
15
photos
4
followers
6
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
21st February 2020 9:09am
Tags
cheese
,
dish
,
cauliflower
,
noddy
,
bigears.
Cazzi
ace
I love this picture. Your dish theme is great!
February 21st, 2020
