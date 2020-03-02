Previous
Rainbow 2 by wakelys
25 / 365

Rainbow 2

Outside of the farm shop. Tomatoes got caught in the shower.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
6% complete

Casablanca ace
Full of life and colour, I like it!
March 2nd, 2020  
