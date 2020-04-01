Previous
Sliced plum by wakelys
55 / 365

Sliced plum

I look at other people’s photos in awe thinking I can’t do that. So today I thought, why not, stop using auto, get to know your camera. So with a little bit of reading and a bit more experimenting I am quite liking the results. Oh and then I are it!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
