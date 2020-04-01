Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
55 / 365
Sliced plum
I look at other people’s photos in awe thinking I can’t do that. So today I thought, why not, stop using auto, get to know your camera. So with a little bit of reading and a bit more experimenting I am quite liking the results. Oh and then I are it!
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
55
photos
10
followers
14
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF5
Taken
1st April 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
reflections
,
plums
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close