Previous
Next
Budding by wakelys
57 / 365

Budding

This tree has been washed away by costal erosion but is managing to cling onto life. Lovely to see these new shoots.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise