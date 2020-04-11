Previous
Next
Robin by wakelys
65 / 365

Robin

Very vocal and with a head tilt. I let my husband choose today.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Look at that sky!!! Where might you be walking tomorrow??!!

April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise