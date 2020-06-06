Previous
Love-in-a-Mist. (Nigella damascene) by wakelys
Love-in-a-Mist. (Nigella damascene)

One of my favourites. I had these flowers as my wedding bouquet . I think that the seed heads are as interesting as the Flower.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
