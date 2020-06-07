Previous
Egyptian Geese by wakelys
122 / 365

Egyptian Geese

Picnic at Benbow Pond which is close to Cowdray Park, famous for Polo. Rain stopped play for us but perfect for all of the birds on the pond.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Cazzi ace
Wow! Egyptian geese are so unusual in their markings and I think they used to be rare to the UK. We have a couple of them on the lakes nearby but I've never seen so many in one group. Fantastic! Fav.
June 7th, 2020  
