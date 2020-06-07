Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
122 / 365
Egyptian Geese
Picnic at Benbow Pond which is close to Cowdray Park, famous for Polo. Rain stopped play for us but perfect for all of the birds on the pond.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
135
photos
29
followers
45
following
33% complete
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Latest from all albums
13
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
6th June 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
geese
,
30dayswild2020
Cazzi
ace
Wow! Egyptian geese are so unusual in their markings and I think they used to be rare to the UK. We have a couple of them on the lakes nearby but I've never seen so many in one group. Fantastic! Fav.
June 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close