Bubble fun
Unexpected visited from the Step Grandchildren.
Unfortunately we were working in the garden so major upheaval. Made the most of it for a photo opportunity with bubbles to keep out of Granddads way. Oh the joys of being a step parent!!
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
28th June 2020 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
children
,
garden
,
bubbles
,
30dayswild2020
