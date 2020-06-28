Previous
Bubble fun by wakelys
Bubble fun

Unexpected visited from the Step Grandchildren.
Unfortunately we were working in the garden so major upheaval. Made the most of it for a photo opportunity with bubbles to keep out of Granddads way. Oh the joys of being a step parent!!
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

