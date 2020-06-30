Previous
30 Days Wild 2020 by wakelys
145 / 365

30 Days Wild 2020

I have enjoyed this challenge. I have experimented with the camera trying to use manual as much as possible. 162 photos on 365 starting in February. What will my next 365 challenge be?
Many thanks for comments and Fav’s
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
39% complete

Ingrid
Congratulations on completing this! It is an awesome collage/calendar!
June 30th, 2020  
