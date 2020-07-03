Sign up
Wall support
Another from yesterday’s visit. Interested to see the shape of this wall support as usually a cross or S shape.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
165
photos
34
followers
52
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd July 2020 12:30pm
Tags
weeds
,
support
,
wall
,
julycircles2020.
