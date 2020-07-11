Previous
Next
Rustic Heart by wakelys
156 / 365

Rustic Heart

This is a tea light holder but has become rusty over the years so fear that it would fall apart if I touched it. It seems to be quite happy hanging in the Beech tree.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise