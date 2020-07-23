Previous
Next
Circle overload by wakelys
168 / 365

Circle overload

No internet early this morning so played with making circles. Using a circular placemat inlaid with circular beads, a round bowl, bubbles and oil blobs.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise