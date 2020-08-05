Sign up
Previous
Next
181 / 365
Abstract 5
Fairy lights aren’t just for Christmas!
Thank you for your lovely comments yesterday and Favs. Also thanks to new followers.
No pressure for future abstracts then. 😉
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
200
photos
40
followers
57
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
4th August 2020 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
crystal
,
lights
,
vase
,
fairy
,
abstractaug2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful abstract and gorgeous colours.
August 5th, 2020
