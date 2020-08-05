Previous
Next
Abstract 5 by wakelys
181 / 365

Abstract 5

Fairy lights aren’t just for Christmas!

Thank you for your lovely comments yesterday and Favs. Also thanks to new followers.
No pressure for future abstracts then. 😉
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful abstract and gorgeous colours.
August 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise