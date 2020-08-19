Previous
Next
Abstract 19 by wakelys
195 / 365

Abstract 19

Sticky Burrs. I took this a couple of days ago. I have not tampered with it much just tweaked the colours slightly. I am sneaking this in as a abstract.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise