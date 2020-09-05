Previous
S = Spider by wakelys
S = Spider

A fly had just been ensnared so the spider stopped for a rest before scuttling off.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
MalH3 ace
Nice detail
September 5th, 2020  
Ingrid
Great macro. I like your angle and the detail!
September 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
Super detail. Looks like a tight rope walker
September 5th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Superb micro capture and clarity.
September 5th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Aggggh, hate these things!! But I can't deny this is a lovely shot and the stripes are pretty.
September 5th, 2020  
