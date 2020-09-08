Previous
Beach Huts by wakelys
Beach Huts

Sadly beach huts with a view across the Solent are being moved because of lack of funding. It is sad to see an area of beach being eroded with no investment to minimise the effect.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Susan Wakely

