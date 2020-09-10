Sign up
S = Sundried tomatoes
Well not strictly true. Tomatoes were dried in the oven, a sprig of basil and some chill olive oil and I have a little jar of something to cheer up a snack in the near future. Tomatoes and basil homegrown.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
marlboromaam
Instant FAV! May I pin? It looks so delicious. Are they grape or cherry tomatoes?
September 10th, 2020
Nina Ganci
brilliant presentation and colours!
fav
reminds me of my childhood, when we dried tomatoes in the sun
September 10th, 2020
