S = Sundried tomatoes by wakelys
S = Sundried tomatoes

Well not strictly true. Tomatoes were dried in the oven, a sprig of basil and some chill olive oil and I have a little jar of something to cheer up a snack in the near future. Tomatoes and basil homegrown.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! May I pin? It looks so delicious. Are they grape or cherry tomatoes?
September 10th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
brilliant presentation and colours!
fav
reminds me of my childhood, when we dried tomatoes in the sun
September 10th, 2020  
