Harbour view

Looking across the Harbour known as Langstone Harbour you can see Portsmouth. The tall buildings to the left are known as the Spinnaker Tower and the Lipstick building. Both are situated in Gunwharfe Quays which is now a Shopping Centre. This was built on a Military site which closed in 1995. Portsmouth is famous for its Naval connections. The area was HM Gunwharfe and then became HMS Vernon.

The concrete mass in the water on the left is known as the Mulberry. The concrete wreak is a Phoenix Breakwater Type C, which were a set of reinforced concrete watertight structures built as part of the artificial Mulberry harbours that were assembled as part of the follow-up to the Normandy landings during World War II.

You don’t have to go far to be reminded of the Naval history in this area. Something many of us take for granted.