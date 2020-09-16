Previous
Machine versus Man in shed challenge by wakelys
Machine versus Man in shed challenge

I mentioned a few days ago that the beach huts were being moved. I am not sure what the purpose of the men are! They would probably get crushed if the hut fell but didn’t hang around. Guessing that a risk assessment had been done
16th September 2020

