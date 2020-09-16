Sign up
Machine versus Man in shed challenge
I mentioned a few days ago that the beach huts were being moved. I am not sure what the purpose of the men are! They would probably get crushed if the hut fell but didn’t hang around. Guessing that a risk assessment had been done
16th September 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th September 2020 12:37pm
Tags
machine
man
beach
hut
sixes-109
