DGR by wakelys
234 / 365

DGR

This is a worldwide event and we have taken part for the past 5 years. It is a fun event but very different this year as organised events could not take place. We join a small group dressed in our dapper tweeds but ensured that we stuck to the social distancing rules.

At The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, we ride for a purpose.

Our focus is on gentlemen who have been dealt a tough hand in life. In particular, we raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention programs, as part of our mission to support men’s health globally. These funds are invested by our partner, Movember, which is the world’s largest men’s health organisation.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam ace
That's a very worthy charity and a wonderful thing you do. Very nice shot with those bikes. Love those plaid pants!
September 27th, 2020  
