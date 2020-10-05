Previous
Garden by wakelys
Garden

I had hoped that I would not be doing childminding duties today! Fortunately Granddad came to the rescue. Oh and cracking eggs left handed is a messy business.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Susan Wakely

marlboromaam ace
Sweet shot! Sorry about your hand. Hoping it heals well and fast.
October 5th, 2020  
JackieR ace
The calcium in shells is good for us!!
October 5th, 2020  
