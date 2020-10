Moonlight

Well what else do you do when you can’t sleep. Managed to set the camera up on the tripod. A bit of a fiddle left handed but the biggest struggle was not being able to see the camera setting as left my specs in the bedroom and didn’t want to disturb sleeping beauty!

The neighbours cats were a bit surprised to see me in the garden in dressing gown at silly o’clock. I have to say I am rather pleased with the result but endeavour to improve on these efforts.