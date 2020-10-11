Sign up
248 / 365
Shapes
Catching the sunlight through the window reflecting onto the lounge wall this morning. The Indoor ficus plant Is trying to steal the show.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
283
photos
54
followers
73
following
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
11th October 2020 10:02am
Tags
plant
,
reflection
,
wall
,
shapes
,
oct20words
Ingrid
Nice! The plant is stealing the show, though - especially with the shades.
October 11th, 2020
JackieR
ace
wonderful diagonal and it's won!
October 11th, 2020
