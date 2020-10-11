Previous
Shapes by wakelys
248 / 365

Shapes

Catching the sunlight through the window reflecting onto the lounge wall this morning. The Indoor ficus plant Is trying to steal the show.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Ingrid
Nice! The plant is stealing the show, though - especially with the shades.
October 11th, 2020  
JackieR ace
wonderful diagonal and it's won!
October 11th, 2020  
