Smile by wakelys
249 / 365

Smile

This made me smile watching this little one have so much fun.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam ace
What a precious child! Lovely shots, Susan.
October 12th, 2020  
Spanner
Wonderful series of pictures.
October 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Her facial expressions are priceless.
October 12th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
love the facial expressions :)
October 12th, 2020  
Dee L. ace
I can see why, looking at all the different shots, made me smile. Ah to be a child, not a care in the world.
October 12th, 2020  
Lesley Wright ace
Such a wee cutie, good captures
October 12th, 2020  
