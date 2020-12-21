Sign up
319 / 365
Bows/ribbons
Hidden under the Christmas tree.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
christmas
,
ribbons
,
present
,
bows
,
dec20words
John Falconer
ace
Merry Christmas. Nice shot.
December 21st, 2020
