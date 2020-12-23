Previous
Next
Carols by wakelys
321 / 365

Carols

The Holly and the Ivy.
https://youtu.be/lmXf4chXbV0
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise