Emotions
63 and happy to be splashing through puddles.
Also happy to be wearing odd wellies. He lost one but found another. I have offered to buy him a new pair but he is happy with these.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Tags
wellies
,
puddles
,
emotions
,
dec20words
Nina Ganci
beautiful capture
Enjoy the splashing
fav
December 29th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Nice capture of him!!
December 29th, 2020
bruni
ace
Not too deep for him to sink further in.
December 29th, 2020
