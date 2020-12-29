Previous
Emotions by wakelys
327 / 365

Emotions

63 and happy to be splashing through puddles.
Also happy to be wearing odd wellies. He lost one but found another. I have offered to buy him a new pair but he is happy with these.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Nina Ganci
beautiful capture
Enjoy the splashing
fav
December 29th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Nice capture of him!!
December 29th, 2020  
bruni ace
Not too deep for him to sink further in.
December 29th, 2020  
