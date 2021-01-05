Previous
Next
2. B&W by wakelys
334 / 365

2. B&W

Very random. No rhyme or reason!
This is in the corner of a BMX cycle park.

Learning lots already about shooting in B&W.
In particular light and shade. I will stick with it a bit longer. Maybe all week.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise