334 / 365
2. B&W
Very random. No rhyme or reason!
This is in the corner of a BMX cycle park.
Learning lots already about shooting in B&W.
In particular light and shade. I will stick with it a bit longer. Maybe all week.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
b&w
,
waste
,
furniture
